Mediacorp to air season 3 of hit Japanese franchise show

Mediacorp is to release a third localised season of Nippon TV’s unscripted series Old Enough! the immensely popular Japanese reality franchise which follows young children being tasked to run solo errands.

In Singapore, the family-friendly franchise has been adapted by Mediacorp for On The Red Dot, a current affairs show investigating issues close to home.

Filmed in 2022 after the easing of safe management measures, season 3 features Singaporean youngsters aged two to five who have spent most – if not all – of their pivotal developmental years under pandemic restrictions and documents their intrepid exploration of the outside world as part of their first steps towards independence.

Audiences can anticipate cheering on courageous children from all walks of life, as the pint-sized protagonists take on challenges like trekking through a park to deliver bubble tea or shopping for ingredients to whip up Dad’s birthday dinner.

The season runs from 11 November to 2 December.

It is part of an ongoing format deal forged in December 2018 for the beloved Japanese unscripted series between Mediacorp, Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator, and Nippon TV, the leading multiplatform entertainment network in Japan.

The series also underscores Mediacorp’s continued efforts to enrich its repertoire of content for audiences by collaborating with creative partners beyond Singapore.