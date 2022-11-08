Pakistani TV journalist killed while covering protest march

(Photo: Geo TV)

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has expressed sorrow over the death of a television journalist who fell under a container truck while covering a protest march by Mr Khan and his supporters.

Sadaf Naeem, 35, who worked for a private channel, TV5, slipped and fell under the truck on which Mr Khan was travelling near Lahore.

The former Prime Minister tweeted that he was “shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident” that led to her death. Other political leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed their sadness.

The accident prompted the President of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, Kazim Khan, to call for proper safety training for reporters.

He told Dawn newspaper that media outlets did not provide proper training for their reporters. “Live reporting, war reporting, event reporting…we don’t train them,” he said.

Mr Naeem leaves her husband and a young son and daughter.