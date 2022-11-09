Netflix teams up with Japan’s TBS

The streaming service Netflix has entered a strategic partnership with The Seven, a production company owned by Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc (TBS Holdings), one of Japan’s top media companies.

Over the next five years, The Seven will produce multiple original live-action titles that will be exclusively available to Netflix members across 190 countries.

TBS launched The Seven at the end of 2021 as part of its global expansion strategy.

Netflix has previously worked with The Seven’s head of development and production, Akira Morii (pictured left), who was a producer on the streaming service’s hit dystopian drama Alice In Borderland, as well as the company’s visual effects producer Tomofumi Akahane (pictured centre).

Netflix said the partnership would further deepen its relationship with TBS, whose popular drama series are already being streamed on Netflix.

The Seven will also have access to an expansive new studio lot of almost 1000 square metres, which will be one of the largest and most advanced soundstages of its kind in Japan when completed next year.

“The Seven aims to tell stories from Japan in new ways, unbound by traditional creative limitations,” Netflix said.

“Our partnership gives them the scale in production and budget, the creative freedom, and the reach to share their groundbreaking showstoppers with the world.”