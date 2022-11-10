ABC widely nominated for Australian Podcast Awards

The ABC has received 19 nominations for the Australian Podcast Awards, which celebrate the country’s best audio talent and creativity.

The national broadcaster has been nominated across 13 categories for a diverse range of podcasts including true crime, news, sex and relationships, history, science and children’s content.

The ABC is also nominated as Best Network in this year’s awards.

Among the nominations are ABC NEWS Daily, as well as ABC’s history podcast DIG, launched earlier this year, which retells iconic Australian stories for new audiences.

Also nominated for Best History Podcast is the award-winning Stuff the British Stole which has recently been adapted for TV and is currently screening on ABC TV and ABC iview.

After a year of natural disasters, the After the Disaster podcast, which offers practical advice to Australians who have experienced disaster, was nominated as Best Newcomer.

The ABC’s strength in children’s content has also been acknowledged with nominations for Story Salad and Little Yarns in the Best Children’s category.

Jennifer Collins, Acting Director of ABC Entertainment and Specialist, said: “It’s rewarding to see the breadth and depth of the ABC’s offer and the talent of our creative audio makers being highlighted in these awards.”

See the full list of ABC nominations here. The podcasts can be heard on the ABC Listen app, which is available both in and outside Australia.