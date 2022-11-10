Global Media Workshop held in Beijing

(Photo: CCTV+)

A Global Media Workshop has taken place in Beijing to deepen mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign media outlets.

The CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+) and the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC) co-hosted the workshop on 2 November under the theme ‘New Journey to Modernization, New Chapter of Cooperation’.

The event brought together 100 media representatives from 40 countries and regions.

Teng Yunping, President of CCTV+, said that as an essential part of the China Media Group (CMG), CCTV+ wished to work together with media partners all over the world to complement each other’s strengths and seek common development in the future.

As part of the workshop, participants listened to the speech of President Xi Jinping at the recent 20th Communist Party of China National Congress, which gave an account of the huge developmental changes in China.

International reporters who attended said they had learned more about the Chinese government’s management, plans and strategies for the next five years, CCTV+ reported.