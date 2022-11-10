Media Prima to work with Hunan Broadcasting System

Malaysia’s leading integrated media company, Media Prima Berhad, and one of China’s leading television networks, Hunan Broadcasting System, have announced a special collaboration with exclusive contents lined up.

The two broadcasters will co-produce programmes including Malaysia’s first fashion reality show, My Fusion Way, and season 2 of the music show Shila Amzah Masterclass.

Malaysia’s top Chinese channel, 8TV, will also dedicate a special slot to broadcast Hunan Broadcasting System produced contents.

The Group Managing Director of Media Prima, Rafiq Razali, said: “This will be a momentous occasion as Media Prima will embark on a journey together with Hunan Broadcasting System to bring special programmes and initiatives to Malaysian viewers.

“We recognise Hunan Broadcasting System as one of China’s biggest media groups and by associating with them via our own Chinese TV network, 8TV, I believe that this serves as a gateway for opportunities, technological exchange as well as entrepreneurial ventures for Chinese small and medium enterprises to set up their business here on our shore.”

My Fusion Way brings together six young designers from China who will explore the local cultures of Malaysia. They will be challenged to create new, fashionable clothing taking Malaysia’s local heritage as inspiration.

Shila Amzah Masterclass Season 2 will venture into a more international music exchange featuring protege singers from Southeast Asia and China to join the trainee line-up.