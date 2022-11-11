Australian commercial radio listeners reach new record

(Photo: CRA)

Listeners to Australian commercial radio have reached a new record, according to the latest survey.

The latest GfK Survey 7 revealed 12.14 million people listened to commercial radio each week, beating the previous high of 12.1 million recorded in GfK Survey 6 released at the end of September.

This was the eighth consecutive rise in cumulative audience growth.

The number listening in the car rose 17 percent year on year to 9.69 million, with the share of listening in the car up 8 percentage points.

Almost one third of listening to commercial radio is done in the car, with listeners listening 5 hours 22 minutes per week.

Commercial radio weekend audiences increased 1.3 million, up 15 percent to a total of 9.8 million compared to a year ago, the survey showed.

“We’re delighted that commercial radio is continuing to break audience records and the latest survey suggests 965,000 more people are listening to commercial stations each week compared to last year during Covid,” said Commercial Radio & Audio chief executive officer Ford Ennals.