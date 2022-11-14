ABC Australia boosts G20 coverage

ABC Australia is supporting Asiavision coverage of the G20 leaders’ meeting in Bali – providing stories and analysis.

The summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16.

An Asiavision team is in Bali and is providing extensive coverage, including stories produced by avn member TVRI. TVRI is one of the host broadcasters of the event and will provide a live feed to Asiavision members.

ABC Australia is adding to the coverage, providing stories and analysis. The ABC’s foreign affairs reporter Stephen Dziedzic has also provided analysis as part of TVRI’s live coverage from Bali.

Other Asiavision members at G20 include NHK, TRT Turkey, Mediacorp and ABS-CBN.