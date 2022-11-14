Veteran Singapore DJ Brian Richmond calls it a day

(Photo: Gold 905)

Veteran Singapore radio personality Brian Richmond has retired after a 51-year on-air career.

The 75-year-old announced his retirement on his show, GOLD 905’ The Vintage Showcase, on 6 November, calling that day’s show his “swansong” and “last hurrah”, CNA reports.

“It has been a long journey – 51 years, if you please. But, like they say, all good things must come to an end. The time to make my exit has arrived, and I’ve got so much to be grateful for,” Richmond said.

He thanked his bosses, colleagues “and you, our listener, for being there all these years. Without you, this show wouldn’t have been a success.”

Richmond began his broadcasting career at Rediffusion in 1971 and went on to host scores of on-air shows; he was even a sports commentator, a variety show and events host and a familiar voice on television.

In 2005, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Singapore Radio Awards.

“From spinning popular music in the 1970s to classics and well-loved oldies today, Brian has touched the lives of many fans and radio listeners,” said Erina Cook, Mediacorp’s Lead, Audio. “We would like to thank him for all his contributions. While we will miss him greatly, we wish him all the best.”

From 13 November, Phillip Chew is hosting The Vintage Showcase.