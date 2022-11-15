Ikegami to show its new production range at Inter BEE

(Photo: Ikegami R2 Real Remote camera support arm)

Ikegami, a leading manufacturer of professional broadcast equipment, will show the latest additions to its production range this week at the Japanese trade show Inter Bee 2022.

Central themes of the Ikegami demonstrations will be new advances in virtual and remote production developed in response to changing production styles resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ikegami will also exhibit in the IP Pavilion and collaborate with other companies at their respective Inter BEE 2022 booths.

Inter Bee takes place in Chiba on 16-18 November.

Ikegami’s R2 Real Remote production system allows highly efficient remote camera operation between the studio and the sub-control room as well as ensuring social distancing and studio crowd avoidance when necessary to guard against infection, particularly in close-up sequences.

Occupying just 1,100 mm in pedestal width and depth, the R2 is more compact than a traditional studio crane and can be relocated easily from one studio to another.

