Radio Pakistan broadcasts T20 World Cup final on loudspeakers

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

Radio Pakistan took the unusual step of broadcasting live commentary of the Men’s T20 World Cup cricket final on loudspeakers in many cities across the country.

After being close to elimination, Pakistan unexpectedly reached the final, where they lost to England in Melbourne on 13 December.

To the delight of cricket lovers, Radio Pakistan resumed broadcasting ball-by-ball coverage of the tournament on medium wave after a 13-year break.

For the final, its stations set up loudspeakers in 15 cities including Lahore (pictured) to enable people to hear the commentary, prompting throngs to gather and listen.

The broadcaster reported that people across the country had enthusiastically welcomed its revival of live commentary.

Some expressed the view that in today’s busy world it was difficult to spare the time to watch the whole match on television and that radio commentary was needed.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, congratulated the broadcaster, describing its ball-by-ball commentary as “enthralling”.