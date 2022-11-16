Gaurav Dwivedi named CEO of Prasar Bharati

Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed the new CEO of Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster.

Mr Dwivedi’s appointment was announced on 14 November. He will serve a five-year term.

He succeeds Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who was the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022. Since Mr Vempati completed his term in June, the Director General of public television network Doordarshan, Mayank Agrawal, has been interim CEO.

Mr Dwivedi’s most recent position was Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax, in the Chhattisgarh government. Earlier he was CEO of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform launched by the central government in 2014.

He began his career as an assistant collector in Kerala before joining the Chhattisgarh government. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he has a degree in zoology from Delhi University and a Master of Business Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mr Dwivedi has also been a faculty member at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, a civil service training institute in Mussoorie, and is a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Administration.