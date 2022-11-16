Qatar’s first Spanish-language radio station launched

(Photo: The Peninsula)

The first Spanish-language radio station in Qatar, Hola Qatar Radio 92.0 FM, has been launched by Qatar Media Corporation.

The radio will come in handy during the FIFA World Cup 2022, with Spanish-speaking tourists flocking to Qatar for the biggest sporting tournament in the world, the Doha News reports.

The 24-hour radio station will air live programmes and a range of other content to Qatar’s Spanish-speaking population. In addition to news, there will also be live performances, a Latin Billboard Chart Show, weekend DJ mix shows, and culture capsules on Qatar’s history and customs.

It will also serve as the official information source between the government and the Hispanic community.

Radio stations broadcasting in Arabic, English, French and Urdu are already a part of QMC, which operates a range of outlets including Qatar TV, Al Kass TV, Qatar Radio, QBS Radio, Urdu Radio, Oryx Radio, Holy Quran Radio and Sowt Al Khaleej Radio.