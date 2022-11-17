ABC launches Australia Calling: The Radio Australia Story

The ABC has released an official history of its international service, Radio Australia.

Australia Calling: The ABC Radio Australia Story is written by long-time ABC Radio Australia journalist and presenter Dr Phil Kafcaloudes.

Australia Calling tells the story of the radio service’s evolution and change through the decades as geopolitics and the media landscape shift across the region and the world.

It charts the push and pull of the service from pressures on the ABC budget over the years and as political support for the value of international broadcasting has ebbed and flowed within Canberra.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said, “In the ABC’s 90th year, Australia Calling is a timely reminder of the historic importance of the ABC’s International Services in the Indo-Pacific.

“In an increasingly challenging international context, it is an opportunity to reflect on the ABC’s role in supporting a free media, regional democracy, and collaboration with our international neighbours.”

Dr Kafcaloudes, “Even though I worked at ABC Radio Australia for many years, researching for this book made me realise how much the network has affected so many people.

“Not to mention having a role in world events like the first landing on the moon, post-war migration, and even the cold war. No wonder it’s always rated so highly with international audiences.”

Australia Calling launched on 17 November and is available for sale online through Booktopia here.