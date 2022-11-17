All India Radio marks Public Service Broadcasting Day

(Photo: All In Radio)

Indian public broadcaster All India Radio has held a cultural programme to mark Public Service Broadcasting Day, which is held in India each year on 12 November.

The event at AIR’s Rang Bhavan auditorium in New Delhi featured musical performances by the broadcaster’s musicians as well as the Border Security Force Band and students from the University of Delhi.

Public Service Broadcasting Day has been held annually since 2001. It commemorates a visit by the nationalist leader Mahatma Gandhi to All India Radio in New Delhi in 1947.

During his visit, Mr Gandhi gave a radio address to refugees who had temporarily settled in Kurukshetra in Haryana after the partition of India.

The refugee camp in Kurukshetra became a huge, tented city housing around 300,000 refugees. It was finally disbanded in April 1950.

Listen to an extract from Mr Gandhi’s address to the refugees from AIR’s archives here.