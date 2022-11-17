SBS Australia announces World Cup Daily show

(Photo: SBS)

With days to go until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Australian public broadcaster SBS has unveiled its new daily show World Cup Daily.

A nightly ‘one-stop-shop’, the show will deliver Australians the latest from the tournament at 5:30pm AEDT on SBS and SBS on Demand commencing on 22 November.

Every action-packed episode of World Cup Daily will include up-to-date highlights, previews, expert analysis, exclusive interviews and superstar guests, plus all the latest news, views, and on-the-ground reactions from every FIFA World Cup match.

World Cup Daily will be hosted by presenter and social creator Claudio ‘Claudes’ Fabiano, who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise alongside his genuine love and passion for football.

Claudio will be joined each night by guests including former Australian national players, current A-League stars and various football personalities, as they dissect all the action from Qatar and reactions here on home soil.

World Cup Daily is produced by leading sports content production house, I Want it Yesterday.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 runs from 21 November until 19 December, live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand.