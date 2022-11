Nawal Zoghbi – a Lebanese pop superstar

Nawal Zoghbi is a Lebanese singer who is popular throughout the Arab world. She made her full-length recording debut in 1992 with an album which was a commercial success and established her as a rising star in the Arab world.

Song List:

1 Aam Bihki Maa Hali

2. Balaih Fi Zamani

3. Bieinak

4. El Awiyeh

5. Habeit Ya Leyl

6. Lik Wahsha

7. Lissa Bagi Ala Balak

8. Ya Gadah

Photo: Radio Liban