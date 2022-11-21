Australia’s ABC wins 2022 Gold Walkley Award

The ABC’s journalism has been richly awarded at the 2022 Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism, including winning top honour, the Gold Walkley.

Anne Connolly, Ali Russell and Stephanie Zillman won the Gold Walkley – Australian journalism’s highest honour – for their investigation ‘State Control’ on ABC Four Corners.

The year-long investigation looked into Public Guardian and Trustee agencies, which control the lives of around 50,000 Australians.

The judges said: “This was enlightening and determined reporting, giving power to voiceless people and allowing them to tell a story of complete powerlessness. Prompting debate about law reform in various states, it has the potential to effect large-scale public policy reform.”

In all the ABC had 26 finalists across 15 categories in this year’s Walkley Awards, which were announced in Sydney on 17 November.

Former Four Corners Executive Producer Sally Neighbour was also honoured for Outstanding Contribution to Journalism.

“These awards are testament to the talent, hard work and incredible dedication of our people,” said ABC Director, News Justin Stevens.

“Our journalists and teams are passionate about bringing the best public interest journalism to Australians and it’s wonderful to see their hard work recognised by their peers.

“The ABC’s journalism has never been stronger, more impactful or more accessible to all Australians.”

