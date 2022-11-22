Australian commercial radio ad revenue rises

Ad revenue for Australian metropolitan commercial radio stations grew by 7 percent to A$62.91 million (US$42.1) in the month of October compared to A$59.06 million a year ago, according to figures released on 15 November by industry body Commercial Radio & Audio.

This result makes it the 20th successive month of year-on-year growth and reflected strong ad spending across the categories of insurance, home furnishings and electrical retailers, travel, sport and education.

Commercial radio ad revenue growth was prompted by the strength of the Melbourne and Sydney markets which account for nearly two-thirds of total revenue.

Melbourne led the way, increasing by 22.3 percent to A$21.53 million, with Sydney rising by 5 percent to A$18.76 million.

The other three metro markets, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, showed small revenue decreases.

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals said: “Overall commercial radio revenues continue to deliver solid year-on-year growth and the market had bounced back strongly, with further scope to complete a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.”

The revenue figures were compiled by media data analytics company, Milton Data and include agency and direct ad revenue.