CMG holds African media cooperation event

(Photo: CGTN)

China Media Group Africa held its annual media event focusing on cooperation with its African partners on 16 November in Nairobi, Kenya.

Titled ‘Our Media Partners: CMG Media Corporation Forum’, the event brought together dozens of scholars and media professionals from across Africa to explore new avenues for media cooperation.

Participants also shared their insights on how to build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

A selection of premium CMG productions was showcased at the event. The forum also saw the release of the first ever annual report on CGTN Africa news programmes.