Prasar Bharati ‘most trusted brand’, new CEO says

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

Gaurav Dwivedi, the new Chief Executive Officer of Indian public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, has said its television and radio services are considered the most credible and trusted brand.

Mr Dwivedi said efforts would be made to further strengthen the two services, Doordarshan and All India Radio.

He was speaking at a function attended by the Director General of All India Radio, Dr Vasudha Gupta, the Director General of Doordarshan, Mayank Agrawal, and other senior officials.

Mr Dwivedi was appointed on 14 November for a five-year term.