Qatar Media Corporation launches Q+ digital platform

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has launched Qatar Plus (Q+), a new digital platform that provides news coverage and contents that keep pace with the latest developments in the English language.

The new platform features in-depth coverage of local news, sports, culture, and more, The Peninsula website reports.

The launch of Q+ comes amid continuous efforts by QMC to keep pace with media development and coverage in all languages.

Q+ is a digital media platform that tells the story of Qatar and its people, dedicating a large portion of its coverage to shedding light on the country’s past and present.

Q+ can be accessed at https://qatarplus.qa/ It is also available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

QMC, the official broadcasting authority for Qatar, was established in 2009 to oversee media services in the country.