ABC wins big at the Australian Podcast Awards

The ABC has taken home a swag of awards at the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards, which celebrate the nation’s best audio shows and creators.

The ABC won Gold in the Best Parenting Podcast category with ‘Parental As Anything’ with Maggie Dent. Long running ABC Radio National podcast ‘All In The Mind’ took home Gold in the Health and Wellbeing category and Silver in the Creativity Award.

Political podcast ‘Australia, If You’re Listening’ took home the silver in the climate award. Crime podcast ‘DIG: Sirens Are Coming’ was awarded silver in the Best Documentary category.

‘Stuff The British Stole’, which was recently developed as an ABC TV and ABC iview series, won a bronze in the Best History category. The ABC was awarded another bronze in the Best Factual Category for ‘What The Duck?!’

Jennifer Collins, Acting Director of Entertainment and Specialist, said: “Australian listeners come to the ABC for quality content they can trust. It’s wonderful to see such a strong showing for our specialist factual podcasts as recognition for our teams’ hard work.”

All the ABC’s podcasts, including radio, music and audiobooks, are available free on ABC listen. See the full list of ABC winners here.