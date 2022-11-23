CNA presenter Eugene Loh passes away

(Photo: CNA)

CNA presenter and long-time radio host Eugene Loh has died aged 47.

Mediacorp Singapore issued a statement confirming his death on 19 Nov, saying it was “deeply saddened” by his passing. It said Eugene had worked in Mediacorp for over 24 years and was “beloved by all who knew and worked with him”.

Throughout his career with Mediacorp, Eugene hosted multiple shows on CNA938, an English-language news and information station, including the morning and evening drive-times, and most recently as anchor of CNA938’s late night show, Night Life.

“Eugene’s deep and expressive voice made him a natural storyteller,” Mediacorp said. As a voiceover artist, he also narrated award-winning documentaries for CNA. He also wrote and presented the popular motivational segment, A Slice of Life, from 1998 to 2019.

“We will miss Eugene deeply. This is a heartbreaking loss for Eugene’s family, friends and his colleagues within the Mediacorp family. We offer our deepest condolences and will do all we can to support his family and our staff who are grieving,” Mediacorp said.