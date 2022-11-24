Ahmed Nadeem appointed next ABU Secretary-General

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union has appointed Mr Ahmed Nadeem as its next Secretary-General.

The announcement was made by the ABU Administrative Council after a meeting in New Delhi on 24 November 2022.

Mr Nadeem, who is from the Maldives, is currently Director, ABU Technology & Innovation.

He succeeds Dr Javad Mottaghi, who has been Secretary-General since May 2010 and completes his term at the end of March 2023. Mr Nadeem will take up the position on 1 April 2023.

An experienced electronic and ICT engineer, he has over 25 years of experience in the field of broadcasting and telecommunications. He has been working in the ABU Technology Department since 2008 and was appointed Director in May 2018.

Mr Nadeem previously worked as a Project Engineer at LSV Enterprises of Singapore from 2007 to 2008.

Before that he was with Television Maldives, where he worked from 1996 to 2007 as Head of Engineering.

Mr Nadeem holds a BTEC HND in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from Nottingham Trent University in the UK and an Honours Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire in the UK.

He is married with four children.