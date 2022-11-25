ABU annual meetings kick off in New Delhi

The ABU’s 59th General Assembly and Associated Meetings opened in New Delhi on 25 November, with around 400 people from the region and beyond taking part.

Hosted by India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, the meetings are the first to be held in-person since 2019.

This year’s theme is ‘Serving the People: Media’s Role in Times of Crisis’. The meetings are taking place at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.

The opening day saw meetings of the Sports Group Conference, the Planning and Strategy Group, the Radio Working Party, the Programme Bureau and the Technical Bureau.

Key meetings of the Technical Committee and the Programme Committee take place on 26 November, along with a Meeting of the Presidency.

The General Assembly itself takes place on 29-30 November. Among the topics it will focus on are understanding audience behaviour in times of crisis and the need for media to lead on climate action.

The highlights of the annual meetings include the ABU TV Song Festival on 27 November and the presentation of the annual ABU Prizes on 29 November.