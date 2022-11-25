ABU Programme Bureau looks at future activities

The ABU Programme Bureau met in New Delhi on 25 November – the first of five days of annual meetings.

The bureau is an advisory body to the Programme Committee and makes suggestions for future ABU programming activities.

Participants reviewed programming activities over the past year and discussed future activities, with a view to continuing to improve services for members.

The Programme Committee Chair, Claire M Gorman of ABC-Australia, chaired the bureau meeting and will report on its discussions to the full Programme Committee, which meets on 26 November. The Programme Committee Vice Chair, Keizo Izuta of NHK-Japan, also took part in the bureau meeting.