ABU Programme Committee focuses on new ideas

New ideas and techniques were high on the agenda when the ABU Programme Committee met in New Delhi on 26 November.

Two special sessions were devoted to the topic, with speakers from five countries – India, Japan, Vietnam, Australia and Korea – describing how they were introducing new ideas into their programme making.

A third session looked at international co-production in the Asia-Pacific region, with speakers from NHK-Japan and EBS-Korea detailing the benefits of working with other countries.

The Programme Committee Chairperson, Claire Gorman of ABC-Australia, chaired the meeting, assisted by the Vice Chairperson, Keizo Izuta of NHK-Japan.

On behalf of the hosts Prasar Bharati, the Director General of Doordarshan, Mayank Kumar Agrawal, and the Assistant Director General, All India Radio News and Programmes, Dr Atul Kumar Tiwary, welcomed participants.

In his opening remarks, the ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, said the ABU’s online services had increased massively during the pandemic but in-person events like this year’s annual meetings offered important opportunities for networking.

The ABU Director of Programming, Yasu Nagahata, reported on programme activities over the past year, with ABU members and Secretariat staff giving detailed reports on individual activities.