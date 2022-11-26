ABU Sports Conference looks at content strategy

The ABU Sports Conference entered its second day on 26 November, with a focus on changing the content strategy of free-to-air broadcasters.

A session on the subject featured three presentations followed by a round table discussion.

Gibran Khan, Head, Media Rights & Broadcast at the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, spoke on Bringing Equestrian to the World.

Kevin McCullagh, Editor Asia Pacific, SportBusiness, addressed the topic ‘Trends in the Global Sports Media Rights Landscape’.

Subodh Aggarwal, Senior Director Solutions SAMEA/APAC, TVU Networks, spoke on Remote Cloud Production.

The three were then joined in a discussion by other participants including Cai Yanjiang, Director ABU Sport, and representatives of ABU members in Nepal, Singapore, Thailand and Türkiye.

General Boonyarit Wismol, Executive Secretary, TPT-Thailand, is chairing the conference.

Earlier, the ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, urged members to take a united approach to negotiating sports rights.

“What we can do is work together to support each other. There is no other way,” he said, adding that the Secretariat team had passion and commitment.

Day 1 included a presentation on how remote production and cloud solutions are changing the game for sports, delivered by Yaal Eshel, General Manager of LiveU Asia.