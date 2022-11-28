Excursion to the Taj Mahal

The General Assembly hosts, Prasar Bharati, arranged an excursion on 28 November to the city of Agra, south of New Delhi, to see India’s most renowned landmark, the Taj Mahal.

The full day trip provided participants with an unforgettable opportunity to explore one of the world’s most famous buildings.

The Taj Mahal, an immense mausoleum of white marble, was built between 1631 and 1648 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died in 1631.

This monument to love, with its flawless architecture, is one of the world’s favourite travel destinations and the first thing that comes to mind when many a visitor thinks of India.