Dr Javad Mottaghi honoured in New Delhi

The outgoing ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, has been presented with a lifetime achievement award and appointed an ABU Honorary Councillor.

The honours were bestowed at a special session on the first day of the ABU General Assembly in New Delhi on 29 November.

Dr Mottaghi, who has been Secretary-General since 2010, completes his service at the end of March 2023.

He received a standing ovation after the ABU President, Masagaki Satoru, presented him with his lifetime achievement award and named him an Honorary Councillor.

Representatives of two sister broadcasting unions, the African Union of Broadcasting and the European Broadcasting Union, paid tribute to Dr Mottaghi, describing him as a mentor and a strong advocate of public service broadcasting.

Responding, Dr Mottaghi said he was greatly moved by the awards and the acknowledgement of his work.

He noted that he had been involved with the ABU since 1990 and had become friends with all broadcasters.

“We have tirelessly worked together to find new meaning and relevance for broadcasters in the digital age.”

He said diversity had always been at the heart of the ABU. What gave it strength was its unified approach in dealing with challenges.

“Working in unity we can continue to do more in the future. Through cooperation and solidarity we can bridge the digital divide and raise the standards of content production.”