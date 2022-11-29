Maintaining trust is key for media, says Indian minister

Maintaining public trust should be the highest guiding principle for responsible media organisations, India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, has said.

Addressing the opening of the ABU General Assembly in New Delhi on 29 November, he said India’s public broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio had always stood by the truth and had won people’s trust for their truthful reporting.

Mr Thakur stressed the importance of broadcasters in different countries exchanging views and strengthening partnerships to keep each other abreast about the latest developments in broadcasting.

He said the ABU had emerged as a “vibrant platform for such exchanges”, and he congratulated the Union’s past and present leadership.

Referring to the theme of the General Assembly, Mr Thakur said the media’s role in time of crisis became critical as it directly concerned saving lives.

“Media needs to report with responsibility on the cases of earthquake, fire and more importantly terrorist attacks. Media should ensure that any live reporting of terrorist attacks should not provide clues to the attackers and facilitate their ill motives.”

The minister said media, in all its forms, had immense ability to shape public perceptions and perspectives as an effective tool of empowerment.

Hosting prestigious international events, such as the ABU General Assembly, provided excellent opportunities for the Indian media industry to interact and learn from the outside world and advance the interests of broadcasting across the world, he said.