Prasar Bharati CEO welcomes General Assembly delegates

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is delighted and honoured to be hosting the 2022 ABU annual meetings, its CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi, told the opening of the General Assembly.

“I extend a warm welcome to all the distinguished delegates to India, a country known for its warmth, rich culture and great hospitality,” he said.

“The last physical meeting was held in Japan in the year 2019 and it’s a great joy to see the delegates warm up to the bonhomie of meeting in person and exchanging thoughts after a long spell.”

Mr Dwivedi said the theme of the meetings, ‘Serving the people – media’s role in times of crisis’ – was an apt one for deliberations, particularly in sharing the lessons learned from the pandemic that had engulfed the whole world.