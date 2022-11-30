2022 ABU Prize Winners announced
ABU members from eight countries are winners of the 2022 ABU Prizes.
The winners were announced at a colourful show in New Delhi on 29 November featuring spectacular dance performances from around India. In all, 17 prizes were presented.
Here’s a list of winners and commended entries.
2022 TV WINNERS
TV DRAMA
Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund, MTVA – Hungary
Lost Ages
TV DOCUMENTARY
Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK – Japan
SATOYAMA Niigata: Living with Snow
TV NEWS REPORTING
Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea
Ending the Vicious Cycle of Child Abuse
TV CHILDREN
Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea
TV Kindergarden – Crocodile
TV ENTERTAINMENT
China Media Group-China Central Television, CMG-CCTV – China
The Nation’s Greatest Treasures – A Special Season on Exhibition and Performance
TV SPORTS
The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association-Kansai Television Co. Ltd, JBA-Kansai TV – Japan
Kiyou’s Kata
TV ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARD
Korea Educational Broadcasting System, EBS – Republic of Korea
The Child Next Door: A Yearlong Record After Self-reporting of Child Abuse
TV SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association-Fuji Television Network, JBA-Fuji TV – Japan
The nonfiction:Memories of Me and Dad
2022 TV COMMENDED ENTRY
TV SPORTS SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea
Super Hero
TV SPORTS SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK – Japan
The Pride of Yokozuna: Hakuho’s Lone Battle
TV CHILDREN SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Radiotelevisione Italiana S.P.A, RAI – Italy
Kids Vet Academy 2
TV DRAMA SPECIAL COMMENDATION
China Media Group-China Central Television, CMG-CCTV – China
A Lifelong Journey, the 13th episode
TV PERSPECTIVE AWARD SPECIAL COMMENDATION
CCTV International Network Co., Ltd./SMG Documentary Center/ BiliBili – China
Second Life -Running for a future
TV ENTERTAINMENT SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Sichuan Radio and TV, SRT – China
Full-blooming National Charm 2022 New Year’s Concert
2022 RADIO WINNERS
RADIO DRAMA
China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China
Annie’s Ocean of Flowers
RADIO PODCAST
China Media Group-China Radio International, CMG-CRI – China
Beat the Rush
RADIO DOCUMENTARY
Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea
Replaying The Day: through the Sewol Ferry Archives
RADIO NEWS REPORTING
The Voice of Vietnam, VOV – Vietnam
“Bon” Phuc
RADIO COMMUNITY SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Radio Republik Indonesia, RRI – Indonesia
Together But Empty
RADIO ON-AIR PERSONALITY
Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC – Australia
Classic Breakfast on ABC Classic
RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARD
China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China
They Add Life to My Years
RADIO SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
All India Radio, AIR – India
Victory’s Voice: The Radio,1971
2022 RADIO COMMENDED ENTRIES
RADIO DRAMA SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK – Japan
Two Worlds
RADIO PODCAST SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC – Australia
Australia, If You’re Listening; Coal Addiction
RADIO DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL COMMENDATION
All India Radio, AIR – India
Victory’s Voice: The Radio,1971
RADIO COMMUNITY SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT SPECIAL COMMENDATION
China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China
Healthy Mindset：A Train Named Anxiety
RADIO ON-AIR PERSONALITY SPECIAL COMMENDATION
China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China
Blessed or cursed? How will virtual humans change our life?
RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARDS SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Radio Republik Indonesia, RRI – Indonesia
Desi, an Angel for under bridge children
RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARDS SPECIAL COMMENDATION
The Voice of Vietnam, VOV – Vietnam
Overcoming adversity
2022 DIGITAL MEDIA WINNER
DIGITAL CONTENT AWARD
The Voice of Vietnam, VOV – Vietnam
The small alley
2022 DIGITAL MEDIA COMMENDED ENTRIES
DIGITAL CONTENT AWARD SPECIAL COMMENDATION
Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Mediacorp – Singapore
Digital extension of “Inside Maximum Security”