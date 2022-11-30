2022 ABU Prize Winners announced

ABU members from eight countries are winners of the 2022 ABU Prizes.

The winners were announced at a colourful show in New Delhi on 29 November featuring spectacular dance performances from around India. In all, 17 prizes were presented.

Here’s a list of winners and commended entries.

2022 TV WINNERS

TV DRAMA

Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund, MTVA – Hungary

Lost Ages

TV DOCUMENTARY

Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK – Japan

SATOYAMA Niigata: Living with Snow

TV NEWS REPORTING

Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea

Ending the Vicious Cycle of Child Abuse

TV CHILDREN

Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea

TV Kindergarden – Crocodile

TV ENTERTAINMENT

China Media Group-China Central Television, CMG-CCTV – China

The Nation’s Greatest Treasures – A Special Season on Exhibition and Performance

TV SPORTS

The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association-Kansai Television Co. Ltd, JBA-Kansai TV – Japan

Kiyou’s Kata

TV ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARD

Korea Educational Broadcasting System, EBS – Republic of Korea

The Child Next Door: A Yearlong Record After Self-reporting of Child Abuse

TV SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association-Fuji Television Network, JBA-Fuji TV – Japan

The nonfiction:Memories of Me and Dad

2022 TV COMMENDED ENTRY

TV SPORTS SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea

Super Hero

TV SPORTS SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK – Japan

The Pride of Yokozuna: Hakuho’s Lone Battle

TV CHILDREN SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Radiotelevisione Italiana S.P.A, RAI – Italy

Kids Vet Academy 2

TV DRAMA SPECIAL COMMENDATION

China Media Group-China Central Television, CMG-CCTV – China

A Lifelong Journey, the 13th episode

TV PERSPECTIVE AWARD SPECIAL COMMENDATION

CCTV International Network Co., Ltd./SMG Documentary Center/ BiliBili – China

Second Life -Running for a future

TV ENTERTAINMENT SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Sichuan Radio and TV, SRT – China

Full-blooming National Charm 2022 New Year’s Concert

2022 RADIO WINNERS

RADIO DRAMA

China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China

Annie’s Ocean of Flowers

RADIO PODCAST

China Media Group-China Radio International, CMG-CRI – China

Beat the Rush

RADIO DOCUMENTARY

Korean Broadcasting System, KBS – Republic of Korea

Replaying The Day: through the Sewol Ferry Archives

RADIO NEWS REPORTING

The Voice of Vietnam, VOV – Vietnam

“Bon” Phuc

RADIO COMMUNITY SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Radio Republik Indonesia, RRI – Indonesia

Together But Empty

RADIO ON-AIR PERSONALITY

Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC – Australia

Classic Breakfast on ABC Classic

RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARD

China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China

They Add Life to My Years

RADIO SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

All India Radio, AIR – India

Victory’s Voice: The Radio,1971

2022 RADIO COMMENDED ENTRIES

RADIO DRAMA SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK – Japan

Two Worlds

RADIO PODCAST SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC – Australia

Australia, If You’re Listening; Coal Addiction

RADIO DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL COMMENDATION

All India Radio, AIR – India

Victory’s Voice: The Radio,1971

RADIO COMMUNITY SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT SPECIAL COMMENDATION

China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China

Healthy Mindset：A Train Named Anxiety

RADIO ON-AIR PERSONALITY SPECIAL COMMENDATION

China Media Group-China National Radio, CMG-CNR – China

Blessed or cursed? How will virtual humans change our life?

RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARDS SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Radio Republik Indonesia, RRI – Indonesia

Desi, an Angel for under bridge children

RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARDS SPECIAL COMMENDATION

The Voice of Vietnam, VOV – Vietnam

Overcoming adversity

2022 DIGITAL MEDIA WINNER

DIGITAL CONTENT AWARD

The Voice of Vietnam, VOV – Vietnam

The small alley

2022 DIGITAL MEDIA COMMENDED ENTRIES

DIGITAL CONTENT AWARD SPECIAL COMMENDATION

Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Mediacorp – Singapore

Digital extension of “Inside Maximum Security”