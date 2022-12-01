3 ABU Vice-Presidents elected

The ABU’s annual meetings in New Delhi ended on 30 November with the election of Vice-Presidents from Korea, China and India.

Elected unanimously for three-year terms, starting immediately, were:

Mr Kim Eui-chul, President and CEO, KBS-Korea;

Mr Yan Chengsheng, Director General of International Cooperation Department, RTPRC-China;

Mr Sunil, Additional Director General (Global Outreach) and Head of International Relations, All India Radio, Prasar Bharati.

Three broadcasters were elected to the ABU Administrative Council: PTNI-Philippines, TVK-Cambodia and ABC-Australia.

Hosted by Prasar Bharati, the General Assembly and Associated Meetings brought together around 350 delegates from the region and beyond.