NHK-Japan tells of its action on the climate crisis

A senior executive of NHK-Japan has described the steps the broadcaster is taking to address the climate crisis, both within the organisation and among its audience.

Hayashi Rie, Executive Director of Media, was speaking at a session of the ABU General Assembly on 30 November on ‘Climate is changing and so should we: Media leading climate action’.

She said that under its Action Plan, NHK was committed to reducing its annual CO2 emissions by 25 percent by early 2025, partly by reducing energy consumption.

It had also established an Environment and Energy Task Force comprising 17 of its young members of staff, which was recommending actions to address climate change, Ms Hayashi said.

At the same time NHK was working to raise the interest of the audience in climate change through its programmes and services, including promoting sustainable development goals.

“We have seriously begun taking climate measures from multiple aspects. We have only just made a small step – but it is a big first step for us at NHK.”