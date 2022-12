Dinh Manh Quy is a singer loved by the Vietnamese community in Germany

Mạnh Đình Quý is working as an engineer in Germany but his great passion for music at a young age pushed him to participate in local art and culture programs. The Vietnamese community in Germany loves his warm and gentle voice.

Song list:

1 Dream of Hanoi

2. Beloved Hanoi autumn

3. Thanks to Mother

4. Sounds of the Central Highlan

Photo:VOV