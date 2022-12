Fares Karam specializes in Dabke style

Fares Karam has participated in a large number of concerts, public celebrations and festivals all over Lebanon and the Arab World, UK, South America, United States, Europe, Australia and Canada.

Song list:

1 Badna Nwaleaa

2. Hobik Baram

3. Illy Byekzob

4. Lamchilik Hafy

5. Ma Biod Balaki

6. Orbik Wajah

7. Ritany

8. Tannoura

Photo: Radio Liban