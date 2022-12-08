Manila Broadcasting Company migrates to MEASAT-3d

MEASAT Global Berhad, Malaysia’s premier satellite operator, has begun migrating Manila Broadcasting Company stations onto its new MEASAT-3d satellite.

This makes MBC the first media organisation in the Philippines to broadcast through the new state-of-the-art satellite, which was launched in June.

MBC is among the largest broadcast networks in Asia, with over 200 stations throughout the Philippines archipelago. It operates six AM and FM networks.

“We are pleased to welcome MBC on board MEASAT-3d. As a pioneer broadcast institution in the Philippines, MBC has always been at the forefront of new technology and developments, and this migration to our new satellite continues this practice,” Ganendra Selvaraj, Chief Commercial Officer, MEASAT, said.

“As a leading news and entertainment station in the Philippines, a distinction we are proud to maintain until today, it is important for us to work with a satellite services provider that is technologically advanced, reliable and flexible – supported by a team we are happy to call friends. For MBC, MEASAT is all these and more,” Ruperto Nicdao Jr, President of MBC, said.

MEASAT-3d is co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at the 91.5°E orbital hotslot to form one of the region’s most powerful and robust video neighbourhoods.