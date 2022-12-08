Qatar Media Corporation hosts Gulf information ministers

(Photo: The Peninsula)

Qatar Media Corporation has hosted a visit by Gulf Cooperation Council information ministers to enable them to experience the FIFA World Cup atmosphere.

The ministers held talks about Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup, the positive impact on the region and the tournament’s active role in changing prevailing stereotypes, The Peninsula website reports.

They visited Lusail Heritage Village, the unique project dedicated to the guests of the state during the World Cup, at the invitation of the CEO of QMC, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khalid Al Thani.

He thanked the ministers for their role in supporting the tournament. He praised the brotherly atmosphere that brought together those in charge of media work in the Gulf countries for the benefit of citizens.

They also met the QMC Chairman, Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani. The visitors included the GCC Secretary General, Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf.