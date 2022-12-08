Radio Pakistan DG vows to revive golden era

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

The Director General of Radio Pakistan, Muhammad Tahir Hassan, has vowed to revive the national broadcaster’s golden era and serve the needs of its listeners through effective and informative broadcasts.

He was speaking while visiting Radio Pakistan’s first English-language channel, Planet-FM 87.6, at National Broadcasting House in Islamabad. The channel was launched late last month.

The head of Planet FM 87.6, Imran Javed, welcomed the Director General and gave a detailed briefing on the channel.

Mr Javed said it would broadcast round the clock in areas such as entertainment, current affairs, education, health, book reviews and interviews.

Earlier, a team from China Radio International visited Planet FM 87.6 in Islamabad and commended Radio Pakistan for launching the channel.