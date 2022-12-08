SBS’ World Cup coverage draws big audience

(Photo: SBS)

Australians tuned in to SBS’s linear TV and digital broadcasts in large numbers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup match on 4 December between Australia and Argentina, which saw Australia knocked out of the tournament.

SBS’ coverage drew an average audience of 1.7 million across linear television and digital. Total linear reach topped 2.15 million – the broadcaster’s second highest linear reach for 2022.

“Australia’s dignified loss to Argentina on Sunday has delivered another excellent result for SBS,” said Ken Shipp, Director of Sport.

“The World Cup is continuing to draw tremendous audiences and we are thrilled. Football is gaining momentum in Australia and audiences can’t seem to get enough, particularly on our digital platform, SBS On Demand, where replays, mini matches and highlights are performing incredibly well.

“The Socceroos may have bowed out with heads held high, but with many huge matches still to come, we think audience interest will remain strong.”