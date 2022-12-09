3 ABS-CBN series to air in Malaysia

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading content provider, is bringing three of its popular drama series to Malaysia.

The series, ‘Marry Me, Marry You’, ‘Halik’ and ‘On the Wings of Love’, will air on free channel TVS 122, operated by Sarawak Media Group, Malaysia’s first state owned TV station. They will be subtitled in Bahasa Malaysia.

Already airing on TVS 122 is the drama romantic-comedy series ‘Marry Me, Marry You’. which first premiered locally in 2021.

The story follows engaged lovers who struggle to find the perfect balance between their blossoming relationship with their families’ clashing personalities.

Soon to premiere is the 2018 drama-affair show ‘Halik’. It features the story of two couples whose lives are intertwined in a complicated series of affairs tainted by lust, temptation, betrayal and revenge.

Another series that will air soon on TVS 122 is the award-winning romantic-comedy series ‘On the Wings of Love’. It follows the lives of a simple boy living the American life and a girl with an ambitious American dream.

ABS-CBN continues making waves in global content distribution by bringing world-class Filipino content of all genres to foreign audiences in over 50 territories worldwide.

Visit http://internationalsales.abs-cbn.com for more details on ABS-CBN International Distribution.