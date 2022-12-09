ABC Australia a big winner at the AACTAs

(Photo: ABC)

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, was the most awarded network claiming 17 of the nation’s top screen awards, the AACTAs, as the industry honoured Australia’s best and brightest screen talent.

The awards were announced by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts in Sydney on 5 December.

Mystery Road: Origin rewrote the AACTA record books this year. The series has tallied 40 nominations across its three seasons, making it the most-nominated programmes in AACTA’s history.

The popular Australian series, produced by Bunya Productions took home seven gongs at this year’s ceremony, winning Best Drama Series, with Mark Coles Smith taking out Best Lead Actor and Tuuli Narkle Best Lead Actress.

Dylan River won Best Direction in a Drama or Comedy, Tyson Perkins was honoured for Best Cinematography in Television, Nicholas Holmes for Best Editing in Television and Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope and Dylan Barfield for Best Sound in Television.

Recent BAFTA award-winning children’s programme Bluey (Ludo Studio) won the Best Children’s Programme and You Can’t Ask That’s Kirk Docker won the award for Best Direction in Non-fiction Television. Gardening Australia was named Best Lifestyle Programme.

Here’s the complete list of ABC winners.

See the full list of winners and nominees here.