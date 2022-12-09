China Media Group wins 4 Olympic Golden Rings awards

(Photo: Greg Martin – IOC)

China Media Group has won four gold awards at the Olympic Golden Rings awards at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The awards honoured the best broadcast coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Trophies were awarded across nine categories.

CMG’s awards included gold for Most Sustainable Operation and Best Olympic Programme.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “These awards recognise the creativity, passion and innovation that our media rights-holders display when sharing the magic of the Olympic Games with their audiences.

“Through the IOC’s partnerships with these leading media companies, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 reached a global audience of more than two billion people, highlighting the unifying power of the Olympic Games.

“The success of these partnerships can also be seen from the fact that consumer research after Beijing 2022 confirmed the Olympic Games as the world’s most appealing sports and entertainment event.”

See the full list of winners here.