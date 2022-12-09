Ciaran Davis named new Chair of CRA Australia

(Photo: CRA)

The CEO and Managing Director of media entertainment business HT&E, Ciaran Davis, has been appointed the new Chair of Australian industry body Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA).

Mr Davis takes over from Southern Cross Austereo CEO Grant Blackley, who has stepped down as Chair after four years in the role but remains on the CRA Board.

CRA represents 260 commercial radio stations across Australia, with members including Australian Radio Network (ARN), SCA, NOVA Entertainment, Nine Radio, ACE Radio Broadcasters and Super Radio Network.

Mr Davis said he looked forward to beginning work as the new Chair.

“The role of radio is incredibly important to all Australians – no other medium delivers the engagement and connection with local communities that radio does,” he said.

“As Chair of CRA I look forward to working collaboratively with the entire industry to further strengthen radio’s unique role in Australian media and to take a leading position in the emerging digital audio market.”

As CEO and Managing Director of HT&E, Mr Davis is responsible for the strategic and operational direction of the company’s Australian audio business ARN. He has been a director of the CRA Board since 2018.