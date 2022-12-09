Singapore’s Mediacorp named Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year

(Photo: Wonder Paradise)

Mediacorp Singapore has been named Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year at the Asian Television Awards.

The award was announced during the ATA Gala Dinner at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on 8 December. It was the second of two in-person events held to celebrate the best in Asian entertainment.

“We are honoured to be named Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year at the Asian Television Awards 2022. This distinction would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence by everyone in the Mediacorp family,” said Mediacorp CEO, Tham Loke Kheng.

“We also thank our partners for their support and will draw inspiration from this win as we continue to create engaging, quality content for our audiences.”

The win brings Mediacorp’s total award haul to eight. The national broadcaster clinched seven other awards on 1 December at the ATA Live Show where the winners of the Entertainment and Performance categories were announced in Pasay City, Philippines.

See here for the full list of Mediacorp winners.