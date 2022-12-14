Be an award winner! 

DD India has increased its chances of winning even more awards after undertaking the first Asiavision Awards workshop.

The half-day workshop focused on the criteria and judging process, and looked at past nominees and winners for inspiration.

Participants brainstormed ideas for possible stories for the various categories, and discussed how to produce these stories in a way that would garner bigger audiences, and be in the running for an award as well.

Asiavision’s Senior Editor, Ahmed Afruh Rasheed conducted the half-day workshop on the sidelines of the recent General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi. The workshop was attended by journalists, news editors, producers and video editors.

It included discussion of the key considerations when writing for international audiences.

The training will be offered to other members in 2023.