Mediacorp and YouTube to collaborate on digital game show

Singapore’s Mediacorp and YouTube have announced a collaboration to produce a new digital game show that will feature unique Singapore-themed challenges.

Tentatively titled ‘That Free Money Show’, it will pit YouTube content creators against one another for a chance to win cash prizes of up to S$50,000 (US$37,000).

Presented in 10-minute episodes targeted at digital viewers aged 18 to 24, this five-parter will feature YouTube creators participating in segments that spotlight Singapore stories, landmarks, customs and culture.

The partnership signals Mediacorp’s continued commitment to working with local talents on new and relatable content to engage and excite young digital native audiences.

It is an expansion of the relationship established between the two companies, complementing Mediacorp’s multiplatform storytelling expertise with the targeted reach of YouTube’s platform and its content creators.

This collaboration is also another step forward in both companies’ efforts to help creators find new audiences and grow the vibrant creator community in Singapore.

Angeline Poh, Mediacorp’s Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with YouTube on this game show that we have designed for digital natives.

“This partnership combines our storytelling strength with the reach of YouTube’s platform, and is in line with Mediacorp’s approach of working with like-minded partners to create content for our audience.”