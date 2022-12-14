TRT World Forum looks at key global issues

(Photo: TRT World)

The annual TRT World Forum has taken place in Istanbul. Held on 9-10 December, it focused on a range of subjects including the Russia-Ukraine war, global migration, the energy crisis and disinformation.

Hosted by TRT World, the international service of Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT, the forum brought together nearly 100 speakers and over 1,000 participants from 40 countries.

Under the theme Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities, it took place in-person after being held virtually for the past two years.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the role of Türkiye as a stabilising power and lamented Europe’s lack of sincerity in fighting terrorism.

He said TRT was expanding its scope of broadcasting digitally to the world. “I believe that the TRT World Forum, which brings important gains to our country, our region and the whole world, raises the bar of success every year.”

TRT’s Director General, Prof. Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, said the media had a great responsibility in solving global problems.

“Media organisations must be a mirror for the totality of events, relations, people and issues from the world to the world. This is not a concern, but a matter of responsibility. A sincere struggle for truth must be properly conducted.”

Speakers included Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a live video link from Kyiv.